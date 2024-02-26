64-year-old driver to appear in court charged with seriously injuring Lancaster dad in city centre
A 64-year-old is due in court accused of seriously injuring a man in Lancaster by careless driving.
Jonathan Clough, of Endcliffe Road, Morecambe, is charged that on December 7, 2023 he caused serious injury to Graham Layton on King Street in Lancaster by driving without due care and attention.
Dad Graham Layton suffered life changing injuries after being struck by a car in Lancaster city centre in December last year.
Jonathan Clough is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).