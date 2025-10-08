St Walburge’s Church - the tallest building in Preston and one of the most important 19th century Catholic churches in Britain - has been awarded significant support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The grant of £245,380 will help secure the future of the Grade I-listed church, whose 94-metre (309 ft) spire is the third tallest in the UK after those at Salisbury and Norwich Cathedral.

With the funding, church leaders will be able to:

*Repair and restore the south roofs, preventing further water ingress and protecting the historic interior.

*Preserve and make accessible the extensive parish archives – around 5,000 items dating back to the 1850s – in partnership with Lancashire Archives.

*Safeguard and share the unique liturgical heritage of Gregorian chant, working with the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) Global Sound Movement.

*Pass on vital conservation skills through workshops with UCLan’s School of Engineering and specialist roofing contractor, HCR.

*Train volunteers in heritage research, cataloguing and communication skills.

*Offer new opportunities for community engagement, particularly for the large student population in the local neighbourhood.

*Strengthen the church’s role within the Preston community and ensure long-term sustainability.

The sanctuary of St. Walburge's Church, with the nave altar - installed in 1972 - to the front and the longstanding high altar to the rear (image: Kepczyk Pearce Sanderson, via Preston City Council planning portal)

Designed by architect Joseph Hansom and built between 1850–1854, St Walburge’s is the largest non-cathedral Catholic church in England. Alongside its architectural importance, St Walburge’s preserves a rare living tradition: the use of Gregorian chant in the Latin Mass, led by Canons and Sisters, internationally recognised in the field.

Bishop Paul Swarbrick, Bishop of Lancaster said: “I am most grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for this generous grant of £245,380.00 for priority work on the Church of St Walburge’s, Preston. I thank all those concerned who have worked to submit the grant application, including volunteers and professionals. From 2007 until 2010 I was Priest-in-Charge of this magnificent place of Catholic worship. It can lift the heart to spend time in prayer in its vast interior, but it can also weigh down the heart given the costs involved to maintain her, but she is definitely worth it! My prayers are with the Institute of Christ the King, Sovereign Priest, and their ministry at this important Shrine Church.”

Canon Amaury Montjean, provincial of the ICKSP in Great Britain, said: “A wonderful news for the community of St. Walburge’s church as well as for the wider community of Preston. This most loved church in Lancashire becomes more and more a haven for everyone seeking sacred liturgies, music and heritage. A great achievement from the rector, his assistants and staff of St. Walburge’s.”

Sophie Andreae, Vice Chair of the Patrimony Committee of the Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales, said: “This grant award is brilliant news for St Walburge’s. The roof is in urgent need to major repair due to its age and the sheer height of the building which gets the full force of the weather. The first third of the roof was repaired in 2021 following a grant from the government’s post Covid Culture Recovery Fund’s Programme of Major Works. This new grant will enable the important section over the Sanctuary to be restored and made watertight. Congratulations to all those who have worked so hard to ensure this latest grant application was successful.”

Bonus fact: St Walburge's Church designed by Joseph Hansom of Hansom Cab fame has, at 94 metres, the tallest spire in England on a church that is not a cathedral.

Canon Gwenael Cristofoli, rector of St Walburge’s said: “This grant is a blessing for our community. We offer our grateful thanks to players of the The National Lottery for enabling us to protect the beauty of this landmark church while also preserving and sharing the richness of our spiritual and musical traditions.”

Louise Sutherland, Head of Engagement, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Places of worship are some of the most treasured historic buildings across the North of England and many play an important role as a cornerstone for our heritage and communities. We’re delighted that thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we can support St Walburge’s to take vital actions towards securing a robust and more sustainable future for this wonderful church while forging stronger connections with communities in Preston.”