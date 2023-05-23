News you can trust since 1886
Mysterious burnt out car dumped in Penwortham- this is what Lancashire Police and the fire service had to say

A mysterious burnt out car has been dumped in Penwortham.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read

A member of the public has posted a picture on social media, showing a burnt out car on Factory Lane, as captured before 8am Monday morning, May 22.

The car lies beyond the cricket pitches, in the woodland, and numerous users online commented that they had also seen the vehicle.

What have the police said?

A car almost completely destoryed by fire was found off Factory Lane on Monday morning, May 22.A car almost completely destoryed by fire was found off Factory Lane on Monday morning, May 22.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed that the incident was reported to them at 4:24am on May 22, and on arrival, the vehicle was found burnt out. They added that Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service will investigate the blaze.

What have the fire service said?

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told the Post: “At 04:32 on 22 May, one fire engine from Penwortham Fire Station attended a vehicle fire on Factory Lane, Penwortham. The fire was out on arrival and the crew did not use any equipment. They were in attendance for around half an hour.”

They then confirmed that a fire investigation is underway.

And what have the public said?

The picture of the vehicle sparked quite a few witty responses...

Janet Waterworth: “New tyre and a bit of paint it will be fine”

Phil Tyrer: “I've taxed worse…”

Vince Tanczos: You can't park there mate”

Tony Ashton: “It's what you would call a Hot Rod”

Dave Rose: “Is this still for sale?”

Alan Barrie: “No time wasters, from a smoke and pet free home”

When John Morris commented “Won't pass MOT”, Phil Tyrer replied “You're using the wrong garages my friend!!”