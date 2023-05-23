Sharing three images of individuals in vehicles, Lancashire Police are asking for help to identify the men pictured.

Police would like to speak to them as part of thier investigation into a burglary at a premises on Junction 7 Business Park in Clayton le Moors.

Several high-value items were stolen during the incident, which occurred at around 5.30pm on April 10.

Can you help Lancashire Police identify these three men?

DC James Wootton, of Lancashire Police’s East Division, said: “Several offenders have forced entry into a premises in order to steal, before making off in two vehicles.

“We have been following several lines of enquiry since the incident occurred and we would now like to speak to the men in these images as part of our enquiries.

“If you know them, or think you recognise them, please let us know. Similarly if you have any information about who was involved in this incident, please tell us.”