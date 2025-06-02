A devastated mum has told of the moment her four-year-old child was left with injuries "like something out of a horror film" after he was savaged by a dog in Lancashire.

Amanda Holmes’ son Antonio Quinn was at his friend’s house on Monday (May 26) when he was suddenly attacked by a Pocket Bully.

He had been standing just outside the front door when the dog launched at him. He was saved by a family friend who managed to pull the animal off.

The terrified youngster managed to run away, but he was left covered in blood, with injuries to both cheeks, under his chin, and on his right thigh.

Antonio was rushed to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where he underwent a three-hour operation to stitch his wounds.

Amanda, 34, said: “It was the worst thing ever, it was horrible.It was so scary.

“I couldn’t believe my son’s face was like that, it was like something out of a horror film.”

Amanda said Antonio had gone to the neighbour’s house to quickly grab a drink when he was suddenly attacked.

He then ran back to his home in Oswaldtwistle and was blue-lighted to hospital.

Amanda, a mum-of-three, said: “I heard a scream – you know your child’s cry.

“Antonio was then at the front door, he had blood all over his face and his cheeks were hanging off his face.

“I was screaming, asking what’s happened, and then I rang the ambulance.

“Luckily, the dog didn’t remove any skin – they just ripped it.

“They’ve managed to put it all back together, they’ve done a really good job with him.”

Amanda, who owns a Siberian Husky crossed with a Pomeranian, said that despite Antonio’s injuries, he seems to be doing well.

She said: “I thought that bringing him home from the hospital, when we’ve got a dog, might be an obstacle for him, but he’s been absolutely fine.

“The dog knows that he’s been injured, so she hasn’t left his side.

“Antonio is doing okay, you can tell that he’s shocked by it. He’s still in a lot of pain, but he’s doing well.”

A Lancashire Police spokesperson confirmed that the Pocket Bully and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, which was also at the scene, have been seized.

They said: “We’re appealing for information and footage after a child suffered a dog bite in Oswaldtwistle.

“We were called at shortly after 1.30pm on Monday, May 26, following reports that a child had been bitten by a dog on Thwaites Road, Oswaldtwistle.

“The child, a four-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with injuries to his leg and face.“Thankfully, those injuries are not life-threatening.

“Two dogs have been seized by police – a Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type and a Pocket Bully-type – and the dog owner has been identified and will be spoken to in due course.”