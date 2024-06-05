My late gran told me to follow my dream and now I have won beauty therapist of the year
Louise Williamson, 45, who runs LW The Beauty Room from The Footroom in Broughton, has won Beauty Therapist of the Year at the 2024 UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
The mum of two says it was her late grandma Sheila-May’s advice who made her promise to go self-employed.
Louise said: “I lost my grandma before Covid. She made me promise to go self employed and instilled a belief in me to follow my dreams.
"When the opportunity to apply for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards came up my good friend told me I was amazing and to apply along with so many other kind people."
The awards were held on Saturday in Birmingham, with celebrity guests reality TV personality Jake Quickenden and JLS singer Aston Merrygold.
Louise added: “I can’t believe it I only went and won the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for beauty therapist off the year in the UK. I’m so shocked and happy.
“My husband came with me he was my rock amazing support to me and my mum dad children family, friends and clients are so proud. “My grandma will be so proud! She told me to follow my dream and now I have won beauty therapist of the year!
“I took my four leaf lucky clover with me before my gran passed away too so she was definitely looking over me.”
