Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Preston woman has won a prestigious beauty award - all thanks to listening to her late grandma’s wishes urging her to follow her dream.

Louise Williamson, 45, who runs LW The Beauty Room from The Footroom in Broughton, has won Beauty Therapist of the Year at the 2024 UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Louise Williamson, 45, who runs LW The Beauty Room from The Footroom in Broughton, has won Beauty Therapist of the Year at the 2024 UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

The mum of two says it was her late grandma Sheila-May’s advice who made her promise to go self-employed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise said: “I lost my grandma before Covid. She made me promise to go self employed and instilled a belief in me to follow my dreams.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone “When the opportunity to apply for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards came up my good friend told me I was amazing and to apply along with so many other kind people.”

The awards were held on Saturday in Birmingham, with celebrity guests reality TV personality Jake Quickenden and JLS singer Aston Merrygold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise added: “I can’t believe it I only went and won the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for beauty therapist off the year in the UK. I’m so shocked and happy.

Louise brought her husband Andrew who she calls 'a rock' to the awards ceremony

“My husband came with me he was my rock amazing support to me and my mum dad children family, friends and clients are so proud. “My grandma will be so proud! She told me to follow my dream and now I have won beauty therapist of the year!