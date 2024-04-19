Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Preston woman who is up for a prestigious beauty award has said it might not even have been possible, had she not listened to her late grandma.

Louise Williamson, 45, who runs LW The Beauty Room from The Footroom in Broughton, has been nominated for Beauty Therapist of the Year at the 2024 UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

The mum of two says it was her late grandma Sheila-May’s advice who made her promise to go self-employed.

Louise carrying out one of her facials.

Louise said: “I lost my grandma before Covid. She made me promise to go self employed and instilled a belief in me to follow my dreams.

“When the opportunity to apply for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards came up my good friend told me I was amazing and to apply along with so many other kind people.

“When I found out I had then been nominated I cried.”

Louise carries out advanced skincare treatments, facials such as micro-dermabrasion and chemical peels and massages.

She added: “I live and breath beauty and love making people skin glow from the inside out. I am now a member of the elite team for Farm girl facial making this exclusive to the area in Preston. “To celebrate, I am now offering £10 off any treatment becoming a finalist for UK hair and beauty awards representing Preston.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to showcase Preston's thriving beauty industry at the UK hair and beauty awards.

“My husband Andrew and our children, friends and family have been and continue to be such an amazing support network and I am eternally grateful as, without them, none of this would be possible.

“They have taught me that anything is possible as long as you believe in your dreams.”