Preston’s Spud Brothers are the latest smash hit on London’s West End, with hundreds queuing for a bite at their new restaurant in Soho.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob and Harley Nelson are the toast of the town after they launched their first ever pop-up restaurant in the heart of the city’s theatre district at the weekend.

Formerly home to Jamie Oliver’s Pasta Dreams restaurant, the new Spud Bros Express can be found in Archer Street, next to the Apollo Theatre - a busy backstreet off bustling Shaftesbury Avenue in London’s fashionable West End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huge queues lined the street in Soho as hungry fans from around the world enjoyed a taste of the baked spuds and fillings that have been a fixture on Preston’s Flag Market since the 1950s.

Huge queues lined the streets of Soho as Preston's Spud Brothers opened their first restaurant in London's West End | Spud Bros

Jacob, 29, said it was “surreal” as hundreds of Londoners and visitors from around the globe queued around the block from 6am until late in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demand was so great that he and Harley were still dishing out dozens of spuds two hours past closing time, as Soho’s crowds eagerly joined the baked potato craze.

After a busy shift in the capital, Jacob thanked their millions of followers in a video on social media.

Spud Brother Jacob, 29, said it was “surreal” as hundreds of Londoners and visitors from around the globe queued from 6am for a taste of their famously tasty baked potatoes. | Spud Brothers

He said: “Honestly, it did cross our minds whether Spud Bros would work in London, but the support and the queues have been crazy!

“Preston potatoes are now in the big city, and the support from London and from everybody has been insane.

“Guys, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for allowing us to do this. You guys made this happen. Thank you so, so much. We smashed it! Where’s next?”