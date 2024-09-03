Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ten-year-old girl has been sent home on her first day back because of her ‘brown and blonde’ hair colour.

Evie Smith, who is a Year 6 pupil at Kincraig Primary School in Bispham, went to school for the first day of the new term only to be told she would have to go home.

Mum April Smith, 35, says the school’s decision is ‘absolutely disgusting’ and vows to teach her daughter at home until she has been to the concert which she has dyed her hair for.

April said: “I am disabled and Evie is my young carer, her dad has just got out of prison and she has been through a lot.

“As a treat she is going to see Melanie Martinez on September 21 and she has dyed her hair for that.

“It shouldn’t be an issue, she needs a bit of respite.

“They have said they will refuse to teach her now. I find it disgusting because you can identify as a cat and nothing will be said but if your hair is dyed, you’re suspended.”

The family live on Talbot Road and April suffers from fibromyalgia and arthritis. Evie helps cook dinner and chores around their home as well as helping her mum to look after her little sister.

April says she was informed of the school’s decision via a phone call.

“Social services have backed me, I don’t understand,” said April.

“They have also said no plaits, no braids and no colour changes - I could understand if it was bright pink.”

April said Evie was allowed to remain at school for one day but cannot go back until her hair colour is back to her natural colour.

“This is making her an outcast, she has never been in trouble, I just think it’s mean.

Evie said: “I feel really singled out and not part of the class. My friends say it looks lovely and it’s not causing any distraction. I’ll have to work at home but it won’t be as much fun becase I won’t be able to see my friends.

Kincraig Primary School has been approached for comment.