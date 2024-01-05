Pistorius, who was found guilty of the death of his partner Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, has been released from prison in South Africa overnight.

The Lancashire-born mother of the victim of former Paralympian track star Oscar Pistorius says he family 'are still living a life sentence' as he was released from prison.

Formerly known as the 'Blade runner' Pistorius, who was found guilty of the death of his partner Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, has been released from prison in South Africa overnight, serving nearly half of his 13-year sentence for her murder, which was appealed from an early culpable homicide charge.

According to South African law, all offenders are entitled to be considered for parole once they have served half their sentence. This means that they can be released early under certain conditions. In the case of Pistorius, his total sentence was set at 13 years and 5 months.

Until the completion of his sentence in 2029, he will be subject to stringent regulations, restricting his movements within the home during specific hours and prohibiting alcohol consumption. Communication with the media is also strictly prohibited. Furthermore, Pistorius is mandated to undergo therapy aimed at addressing concerns related to gender-based violence and managing anger.

June Steenkamp and her husband Barry on Good Morning Britain

Ms Steenkamp's mother, June who was lived in Blackburn before emigrating to South Africa, said she accepted the decision to release the former athlete - but added her family was the one "serving a life sentence".

Mrs Steenkamp lived in Heys Lane until around 1969 before moving to a bungalow in Langho and then eventually South Africa to be with her husband.

Pistorius' release brings a renewed interest in the former Paralympian athlete, nicknamed “Blade Runner” due to the blades used to compete in track events, becoming the first amputee to win a non-disabled world track medal, while also becoming the first double-leg amputee participant at the 2012 Summer Olympics. So after his guilty verdict and several documentaries “celebrating” his achievements seemingly disappeared from streaming services, are there any documentaries about the athlete available to stream?

Are there any documentaries about Oscar Pistorius that are still available to stream?

While the Amazon Original series, “Pistorious,” is no longer available to stream in the United Kingdom (possibly due to the result of his incarceration), there are a few documentaries available that focus more on the trial than his previous accomplishments.

The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius (2020)

This documentary, originally part of ESPN's "30 for 30" series, explores the life of Oscar Pistorius, the South African Paralympic and Olympic athlete, and delves into the events leading to the tragic shooting of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day in 2013. The film examines Pistorius's rise to international fame as a double amputee runner and the subsequent legal proceedings, providing a comprehensive look at the trial, the verdict, and the impact on both Pistorius's life and the Steenkamp family.

Where to watch: available to purchase on Prime Video

My Name is Reeva (2022)

Focusing on the perspective of Reeva Steenkamp, this documentary seeks to tell the story of the woman behind the headlines and the tragedy. Through interviews with Reeva's family, friends, and those who knew her intimately, the film provides a more personal and nuanced portrayal of Reeva Steenkamp's life. It aims to shift the spotlight away from the sensationalized aspects of the case and instead humanize Reeva, allowing the audience to connect with the individual beyond the circumstances of her untimely death.

Where to watch: available to stream on Channel 4

Oscar Pistorius: Track Star on Trial (2023)

"In the early morning of Thursday, 14 February 2013, Valentine's Day, Reeva Steenkamp was shot and killed by her boyfriend Oscar Pistorius at his Pretoria home. The South African Paralympian sprinter was taken into police custody and was formally charged with murder the following day. "

This documentary recounts the polarising trial as well as exploring Pistorius and Steenkamp's personal lives and the possible underlying issues that may have led to her tragic murder. The entire trial was broadcast live for the whole world to watch as an Olympic hero stood on trial for murdering his girlfriend.