Work to demolish the existing Darwen Youth Centre, paving the way for a multi-million-pound transformation is set to get underway.

Once completed, the new youth centre in Gary Aspden Way will be double the size, boasting:

A new creative workshop space

Recording and DJ studio

Gaming zone and multi-use spaces

Upgraded outdoor sports facilities

The scheme is one of five across the borough to benefit from more than £8m of new funding secured through the Government’s Youth Investment Fund, with further investment committed by Blackburn with Darwen Council too.

Councillor Julie Gunn, Deputy Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council and Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “We are absolutely determined that our young people should have access to the very best facilities we can provide and it’s exciting to see this work at Darwen Youth Centre get underway.

“Our teams worked incredibly hard to secure the new funding from Government and it’s a fantastic opportunity to double the size of the youth centre with extra investment committed by the council too. There’s no doubt that it will be hugely beneficial to our young people – facilities like this and the services they provide can transform lives, we already see the huge impact that they have in our borough.

“We’re on a real mission at the council to ensure every child and young person in the borough has the opportunity to fulfil their potential – we truly believe that no-one should be left behind and this is a part of us achieving that.”

Darwen Youth Centre vision | BwD Council

Contractors Seddon have already been busy clearing and securing the site in recent weeks in anticipation for the demolition of the building. Originally, it had been hoped that at least some of the structure could be saved, but detailed surveys showed that the existing foundations wouldn’t support the planned additional level.

Alternatives

While the work is underway, youngsters can continue to access sessions, including at the new Darwen Youth Zone in Railway Road and at Blackburn Rovers Indoor Centre (BRIC). Car parking at Darwen Railway Station and Atlas Road has also been made free for the duration of the works.

Cash

Darwen Youth Centre is just one of many town centre projects that will benefit from £25m of new investment. Through the Darwen Town Deal and further Council investment, Darwen Market, Darwen Library and Darwen Library Theatre will also benefit with a planning application already submitted for the market and another for the library and theatre imminent. And the Government has also just confirmed up to £20m of new investment for the town through their new Plan for Neighbourhoods.

How the Youth Centre looks now | BWD Council

Councillor Phil Riley, Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council and Chair of the Darwen Town Deal Board, added: “Darwen is benefitting from huge amounts of new investment with more to come, and we know it’s crucial that there’s opportunities within that for our young people. We also work hard to make every penny count in our borough, bidding for new Government funding where it exists – funding like this which will help us completely transform the youth centre and double it in size.

“In the past year, we’ve also invested in the playgrounds at Whitehall Park and Bold Venture too – again to benefit our children and young people here and for our families. I can’t wait to open the doors to the new youth centre and show our young people the end result.”