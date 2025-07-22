The comprehensive multi-million pound revamp of Darwen Market Hall, including a new glass-roofed arcade to replace its 1960s annex, has been given the go-ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors on Thursday night granted planning permission for the ambitious redevelopment of the Victorian retail hub in the town centre.

The scheme is part of a £6.64m investment in the heart of Darwen by Blackburn with Darwen Council using money from the £100m Town Deal and the authority’s own capital programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comprehensive revamp includes a new car park with lift access, roof repairs and the modernisation of its electrical and heating systems.

Blackburn with Darwen Council’s planning committee approved the refurbishment with 25 conditions.

During the refurbishment the market stalls will be temporarily re-located within the town centre.

In the meantime, the Market Hall remains open as usual.

Plans for Darwen Town Hall | BwD Council

What changes can be expected?

A report to the meeting by planning manager Gavin Prescott said: “The proposals broadly involve the refurbishment of the existing market hall to provide a retail, food and beverage hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The provision of a new arcade and multi-storey car park is proposed with solar panels following demolition of the existing car park and annex structures.

“Demolition of the kiosk on Croft Street would take place.

“A number of ancillary works are also proposed which include landscape improvements to Market Square, a new ramp access and plant area and the refurbishment and extension of the arched space below Railway Road to create a new commercial unit.

“Darwen Town and Market Hall is an ornate stone building with a roof constructed from both slate and glazed panels. It was constructed in 1881-2 by Charles Bell.

“A clock turret rises above the entrance which forms a distinctive landmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The refurbished Market Hall would have a new glazed entrance facing onto Market Square.

“The original market hall would remain in its current position.

“Refurbishment works are proposed that include replacing the existing roof coverings with new glazing and standing seam metal sheets.

“The entrance would remain from the central bay of the building facing Market Square with the existing rear entrances being retained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alternative entrances would link the Market Hall internally to the new Arcade to the east.

“The barrel vault roof of the proposed Market Hall Arcade references those of the original Market Hall but would have a lowered height.

“Internally, the Market Hall’s layout would be adjusted to provide a range of market stalls and food and beverage outlets, and improved facilities such as toilets and kitchens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At ground floor level, the two retail units facing onto Market Square would be retained and internal adjustments would allow these to open into the Market Hall.

“The arched space under Railway Road would be extended west into the edge of Market Square to provide more internal area.

“The arched space will also be accompanied by an outdoor seating area.

“Landscape proposals are proposed, which includes new paving to provide external seating for the arched space and new steps leading from Railway Road to Market Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal would expand the role of the town centre (through a food hall), improve the attractiveness of the centre, and improve local environment within the town centre.

“Contemporary materials are proposed for the Market Hall Arcade, multistorey carpark and arched space enclosure.”

Read More Lancashire mosque given the go-ahead to expand into neighbouring shop

What has been said about the revamp’s approval?

Committee charman and Darwen West ward’s Cllr Dave Smith: “The refurbishment and big improvement to the Market Hall is really welcome.

“The new Arcade feature and unit underneath Railway Rd will look particularly good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new car park is also welcome as the current one is very tired looking. And the sooner the eyesore of the old Kiosk is demolished the better!

“It’s exciting times for Darwen town centre.”

4BwD planning spokesman Cllr Saj Ali said: “I welcome the approval and the investment in Darwen town centre.”

Blackburn with Darwen Council leader and Chair of the Darwen Town Deal Board Cllr Phil Riley, said: “The approval of these plans is an important next step in the delivery of our vision for the future of Darwen town centre.”