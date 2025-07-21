Lancashire mosque given the go-ahead to expand into neighbouring shop

A Lancashire mosque has been given the go-ahead to expand into the neighbouring property.

A mosque and madrassah in Blackburn can now extend its operations into the neighbouring vacant shop.

Councillors have been approved the plan which will see the Masjid Quwatul Islam and Madrassa Talimul Islam, in Stansfeld Street on the outskirts of the town centre, take over the neighbouring premises once used by The Old Curiosity Shop second-hand furniture store.

Blackburn with Darwen Council’s planning committee on Thursday granted permission for the scheme with eight conditions, including a ban on amplified call to prayer broadcasts.

The scheme approved follows the applicant dropping proposals to give the terraced properties in Stansfeld Street large Islamic-style windows after council experts said they would be “in stark contrast to the traditional detailing within the street scene, thus appearing as incongruous”.

The initial scheme generated 29 individual letters for nearby residents objecting to the plans, on grounds including: there are already a significant number of mosques located within the borough; noise disturbance fears and ‘unsociable’ operating hours; inadequate parking and traffic issue concerns; loss of light and overshadowing worries; and alleged devaluation of nearby properties.

But the revised scheme produced only two objections from neighbours.

As part of the plan, a double-storey rear extension would be added to the properties to enable the addition of a dedicated female prayer space, ablution facilities, textbook storage and office space.

The applicant’s agent Naz Shah from the Urban Future Planning Consultancy said after the meeting: “Our client, a local community Place of Worship which has been part of the Blackburn community for decades has received a positive outcome from the council’s planning committee panel in their bid for expansion.”

The building was granted planning approval in 1983 for religious education and as a meeting place for Muslims once a week.

Later, the existing madrassa element was expanded following the conversion of the adjoining residential property, with planning permission.

A planning officer’s report to Thursday’s meeting said: “It should be noted that a place of worship at these properties was never formally authorised.

“Notwithstanding this, the mosque operations at the site have been ongoing for several decades.”

“The proposals represent a sustainable form of development that will deliver a number of social benefits.

“The proposed extension is not considered to result in an overbearing form of development.

“The anticipated average daily attendance for prayers is around 25, with the majority of users attending on foot.”