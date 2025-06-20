One of Preston’s fine dining restaurants has shut its doors for good, after three-and-a-half years trading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twist, in Guildhall Street, was opened by chef Bernard Hoti from Preston in late 2022, offering contemporary European dishes made from scratch and supplied locally.

It has since gathered top reviews on the likes of Tripadvisor and Google Reviews, with customers praising the quality of the ingredients and the atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernard Hoti when Twist opened in 2022 | NW

But this week the permanent closure of the venue was announced. Bosses took to their Facebook account to say: “After 3 and half amazing years, we’ve made the incredibly tough decision to close our doors. This journey has meant the world to us filled with unforgettable memories, laughter, and the best community anyone could ask for.

“We’re so thankful for every meal shared, every celebration held, and every kind word you’ve given us. To our loyal guests and hardworking team: THANK YOU.”

Anyone with a gift voucher is asked to contact management for a refund. Their email address is: [email protected] or they can be contacted via Facebook.

Twist has been approached for further comment by the Post.