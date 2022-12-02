‘Fine dining with a Twist’ is the ethos for Preston city centre’s newest European restaurant.

Twist is a fine dining space in heart of Preston serving contemporary European dishes, and the restaurant is owned and cheffed by 31-year-old Bernard Hoti. Bernard, from Preston, said: “The concept behind Twist came up as I have always been trying to ‘twist’ things around, trying new things with different ideas.”

The menu curated by Bernard consists of creative concepts for all starters, mains, and desserts all with an individual twist and contrast within the course.

Bernard said: “Twist will be a fine dining restaurant serving fresh food, with everything made from scratch and supplied locally. I think it will fit very well into Preston city centre as there is nothing like it.”

The passionate chef has already drummed up social media support, with an Instagram following of over 11,000. Twist will be open Wednesday through Sunday, and can be found at 5 Guild Hall street. Bookings can be taken for Twist via their website.

Bernard spoke to The Post as part of our Spend Lancashire campaign where we aim to encourage our readers to shop with our independents. It’s more important than ever to show our support and choose to spend with local, hard-working people especially those in the process of starting a new venture. Try out Twist and tag us in your pictures @Lancashire_Post or #SpendLancashire.

