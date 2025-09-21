A popular village hall has been awarded a £5,500 grant to help restore and improve its much-loved facilities.

The funding - from the Morrisons Foundation - will contribute to refurbishing the solid oak floor, installing central heating, redecorating the main hall, and purchasing new cushioned chairs—all designed to keep the hall welcoming and usable for many years to come.

South Ribble MP Paul Foster and Heskin Village Hall Committee Chair Alan Whittiker today received the cheque from two members of staff from Morrisons in Chorley. This news follows another successful application for funding from the National Lottery, which will be used to install solar panels on the roof and replace the existing ‘crazy paving’ with an attractive new resin patio, further enhancing the building’s frontage.

Paul Foster MP said, “Having already visited the hall a few months ago, it was great to see how many improvements had already been made. With the weather turning colder, upgrading the central heating was essential—and I can confirm it works, as the hall is lovely and warm today. I’m looking forward to seeing the rest of the planned enhancements.

“Village halls like this are vital for bringing people together, fostering community spirit and providing a hive of activity for local residents. I’m delighted that this valued community asset is being repaired and improved so it can continue to serve generations to come.”

Mr Whittiker said, "The grant that we've received, along with other grants we have applied for, will be used for great improvements in the village hall, such as decorating outside repairs. It's a marvellous asset for us as small village that gets used pretty much every day."

The hall is used almost daily by a variety of community groups and organisations, including gong baths, dog trainers and karate classes. It also provides vital support services, hosting a babies and toddlers group and a group for people living with Parkinson’s. Individuals frequently hire the space for private functions such as birthday parties and even hen dos.

Chorley Councillor Arjun Singh, who submitted the application, said, "I’m so pleased to share that I have been able to secure a £5,500 grant from the Morrisons Foundation for Heskin Village Hall. It’s a gathering place for friends, neighbours, and events that bring our small village together. It’s a true community asset, thank you to the Morrisons Foundation for supporting our village and helping us invest in its future.”