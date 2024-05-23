Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bank holiday lawn mowing at the wrong time could land Brits with a £5,000 fine if they break certain rules.

Maintaining a well-kept lawn is a point of pride for many homeowners. However, the timing of lawn maintenance can become a contentious issue in residential areas.

In the UK, noise regulations are in place to ensure that activities like mowing the lawn do not disturb the peace, particularly during certain hours.

Ian Morris, a home expert from About Living has explained potential fines and legal considerations for mowing the lawn at inappropriate times.

Noise regulations and acceptable times Local councils in the UK enforce noise regulations to prevent disturbances, particularly during early mornings and late evenings.

While specific regulations can vary by council, general guidelines suggest:

Weekdays: Acceptable times for noisy activities typically start from 8am and end by 8pm.

Weekends and Bank Holidays: Noise restrictions are usually stricter, with acceptable times often starting later, around 9am, and ending earlier, by 5pm or 6pm.

It’s essential to check with your local council for specific noise ordinance hours as they can vary.

Potential fines and penalties Noise Complaints:

First complaint: Typically, the council will investigate noise complaints. If they determine that the noise is causing a disturbance, they may issue a warning to cease the activity.

Noise Abatement Notice: If the disturbance continues, the council can issue a Noise Abatement

Notice. This legally requires you to stop creating excessive noise during prohibited hours.

Fines: If you fail to comply with a Noise Abatement Notice, you could be fined. The fines can be substantial:

Residential Properties: Fines can go up to £5,000.

Business Properties: For businesses, the fines can reach up to £20,000.

Seizure of Equipment: In extreme cases, the council has the authority to seize noisy equipment to prevent further disturbances.

Ian Morris a home expert from About Living advises: “Mowing the lawn at inappropriate times can lead to noise complaints and significant fines in the UK.

“By understanding and adhering to local noise regulations, you can avoid legal issues and maintain a peaceful neighbourhood environment.