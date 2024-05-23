Flower Moon set to be visible in the sky today - here's the best time to catch it
and live on Freeview channel 276
This month it's the turn of the Flower Moon, named for May's flowers which will appear in the sky this evening. What exactly is the Flower Moon and how did it get its name?
The Old Farmer's Almanac, which first began publishing the names for the full moons in the 1930s, states that some Native American tribes refer to the full Moon in May as the "Flower Moon" because flowers spring forth across North America in abundance around this time.
It's also known as the Hare Moon, the Corn Planting Moon, and the Milk Moon.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now
People belong to different countries celebrate this day as it brings new life, new beginning, fertility.
This Flower Moon represents development, rejuvenation, and life's flowering. It's a time to celebrate fresh starts, think about personal development, and enjoy the beauty of nature. When is the best time to see it?
From the UK, this year’s Flower Moon will rise in the southeast and be visible from roughly 9:59pm tonight.
Sitting near the bright Antares, the Moon won’t rise very high in the sky, so you’ll need a clear horizon to see it.
It will then move across the southern part of the sky before it sets in the southwest in the early hours, around dawn tomorrow.
Will the Moon be changing colour tonight? While it has got a pretty little name, the Flower Moon will just look like your regular old full Moon.
However, while that rises up into our skies, it will also appear next to the star Antares. Sitting about 600 light-years away from us, the star is a burning red ruby colour and is nearing the end of its life.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.