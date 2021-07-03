Mountain rescue team helps with incident in Chorley today

Members of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team assisted with an incident in Chorley today.

By Gordon Mccully
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 7:49 pm
Updated Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 7:50 pm
The mountain rescue team in Chorley today

The team tweeted that it received a call out at 4.26pm by NW Ambulance "to assist with a patient in the Chorley area".

No other details regarding the circumstances of the rescue or the condition of the patient are known as yet.

