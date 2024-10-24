Motorists warned to expect 30-minute delays on M6 as carriageway closed for repairs

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 19:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists have been warned to expect 30-minute delays on the M6.

The M6 will close in both directions for carriageway repairs on several evenings.

This is when the closures will be in place:

Motorists have been warned to expect 30-minute delays on the M6Motorists have been warned to expect 30-minute delays on the M6
Motorists have been warned to expect 30-minute delays on the M6 | Contributed
  • Between junctions 28 and 30 from 8pm on October 28 to 6am on November 1.
  • Between junctions 27 and 28 from 9pm on October 31 to 5am on November 2.
  • Between junction 29 to 28 from 9pm on November 3 to 6am November 5.

Motorists have been warned to expect moderate delays of up to 30 minutes when the closures are in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

  • M6: From 9pm October 21 to 6am October 22 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 to 28 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
  • M65: From 9pm October 21 to 5am October 22 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 2 to 1 - Lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
  • M61: From 8pm October 31 to 6am November 2 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound, junction 6 to 8 - Carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysMotorwaysMotoristsLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice