Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists have been warned to expect 30-minute delays on the M6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M6 will close in both directions for carriageway repairs on several evenings.

This is when the closures will be in place:

Motorists have been warned to expect 30-minute delays on the M6 | Contributed

Between junctions 28 and 30 from 8pm on October 28 to 6am on November 1.

Between junctions 27 and 28 from 9pm on October 31 to 5am on November 2.

Between junction 29 to 28 from 9pm on November 3 to 6am November 5.

Motorists have been warned to expect moderate delays of up to 30 minutes when the closures are in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6 : From 9pm October 21 to 6am October 22 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 to 28 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

: From 9pm October 21 to 6am October 22 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 to 28 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways. M65 : From 9pm October 21 to 5am October 22 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 2 to 1 - Lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

: From 9pm October 21 to 5am October 22 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 2 to 1 - Lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways. M61: From 8pm October 31 to 6am November 2 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound, junction 6 to 8 - Carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.