Drivers in and around Preston and Blackpool are been warned to allow extra journey time as National Highways reveal planned closures on the M55, M6 and M61.

Motorists are being warned the closures could mean they face waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows their are eight different planned works. They are as follows:

• M6, from 8pm July 10 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to 32, Lane closures for Installation of new cables and message signs.

• M55, from 8pm July 16 to 7pm July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to 3, Lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

• M6, from 8pm July 3 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, jct nine - M6 lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing.

• M6, from 9pm July 14 to 5am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 29 - 30 Lane closures and carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• M6, from 9pm July 15 to 5am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30 - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• M6, from 9pm July 16 to 5am July 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 31 to junction 29 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• M6, from 9pm July 18 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 28 to 29 lane closures due to general maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm July 23 to 5am July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27 - 28 - Lane closures for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).