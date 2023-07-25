News you can trust since 1886
Motorists face delays on M6 northbound and southbound at junctions 30 to 32 as new signs to be installed

Lancashire's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm July 10 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to 32, Lane closures for Installation of new cables and message signs.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

