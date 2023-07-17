Lancashire motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M55, from 8pm July 16 to 7pm July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to 3, Lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

• M6, from 8pm July 10 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to 32, Lane closures for Installation of new cables and message signs.