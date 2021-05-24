Motorcyclist suffers 'serious head injuries' after crash involving car near Blackburn
A motorcyclist who was rushed to hospital following a collision in Clayton-le-Dale remains in "serious condition", police said.
A Suzuki motorcycle and a Toyota Prius were involved in a collision outside Tiggis restaurant in Longsight Road at around 2pm on Saturday (May 22).
The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man from Buckshaw Village, was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital with "serious head injuries".
Police said he remains in a "serious condition" and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to support his family.
The occupants of the Toyota were uninjured.
Sgt Marc Glass, from the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: "An investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and we are asking anybody with information to get in touch straight away.
"Perhaps you saw the collision, or saw either of the vehicles involved in the moments before the collision occurred.
"We would also ask anybody with dashcam or CCTV to get in touch."
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting log number 854 of May 22.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.