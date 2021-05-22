Car crash on Ribble Valley road

Police and ambulance services were seen near Tiggis Ribble Valley restaurant on Longsight Road at around 2.30pm.

Traffic news reports slow-moving traffic in both directions along the surrounding stretch of road. Drivers are warned by the AA to expect 'severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A59 Longsight Road westbound in Lancashire', with an average speed of 10mph.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Longsight Road (A59) is currently closed through Clayton-le-Dale between Ribchester Road Crossroads and Showley Road while we deal with a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area."

Emergency services at the scene today

