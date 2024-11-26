A Lancashire teenager struggling with her mental health felt she was "getting nowhere" receiving help, her dad told an inquest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Iddon, aged 17, died from hanging in April 2024.

An inquest at County Hall in Preston heard that Morgan, of Sandy Lane, Preston, was seen by staff at Royal Preston Hospital's Accident and Emergency department a total of 13 times.

She was often assessed, discharged and sent home.

Area coroner Richard Taylor is hearing from many witnesses about the circumstances leading up to Morgan's death and the care she received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myerscough College student Morgan was under the care of several agencies.

She had received treatment including medication, residential care and being sectioned under the Mental Health Act in recent years.

Sandrea Strachan of Royal Preston Hospital's mental health liaison team, said she had seen Morgan on four of her 13 attendances at Accident and Emergency.

On the first occasion she came with her father Andrew in July 2023 and as she was due to see another NHS professional the following day it was agreed that she should go home and get a good night's sleep. There were no concerns for her safety at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire coroner Richard Taylor is probing the death of 17-year-old Preston teenager Morgan Iddon who contacted NHS for help the day before she died | muchloved.com

In November she appeared again and seemed agitated and said she was having negative thoughts about herself. She had already been in residential care at a facility called The Cove and it was not thought that going back would be the best course of action.

Ms Strachan said that when she saw Morgan again in March 2024 her mental health was poor. Morgan had rung emergency services herself.

Ms Strachan said Morgan was receiving treatment and once again reiterated that she did not want to go back to The Cove.

When she saw Morgan again later that month, the teenager was troubled but again staff felt that hospital admission was not needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked to explain Morgan's repeated visits, Ms Strachan said patients often came to A and E for "reassurance" and needed to tell their story.

They often felt validated and needed to know they were being listened to.

Invited by the coroner to ask questions of Ms Strachan, Morgan's dad Andrew said: "Morgan knew she needed help and she felt she wasn't getting anywhere."

Erika Parry, safeguarding and support manager at Myerscough College, said Morgan was a "beautiful student".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said Morgan found certain situations challenging and the college had arranged for her to learn from home where possible.

"She was committed to her studies", said Ms Parry.

She added that when she saw Morgan in March she looked different and staff were concerned about how she was feeling and what was going on.

The inquest has been told that Morgan had a history of mental health issues. She had intrusive thoughts and there were also threats of suicide.

Morgan was in the process of being transferred from children's mental health services to an adult-based service.

The hearing continues.