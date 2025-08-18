Morecambe's empty shops and run-down properties call for action to ‘stop the rot’

Action is needed to tackle empty shops and run-down buildings in Morecambe’s West End, councillors have said -and the landlords who own them need to be identified too.

Calls for action were made at Lancaster City Council when Labour’s David Whitaker questioned Martin Bottoms, a Morecambe Bay Independent (MBI) who has a cabinet remit for Morecambe regeneration and the local economy.

Cllr Bottoms began the cabinet role in the winter, after the council’s former Labour-led cabinet was disbanded. The current cabinet is Green Party-led but includes some Lib-Dem and MBI councillors.

Cllr Whitaker said “What can the council realistically do to address boarded-up shops in the West End, to address the ongoing concerns of businesses there?”

Cllr Bottoms replied: “I am very passionate about this issue. I take photos of properties and keep records myself. Where a building is considered to be affecting the public amenity and is so untidy that action is justified, there are provisions under the Town and Country Planning Act.

“If a building is considered dangerous following a structural engineer’s assessment, action can be pursued under the Building Act. If buildings have lesser issues, such as broken doors or windows, there is potential recourse under the Local Government Act. There are also provisions under the Environmental Protection Act if a property is causing environmental problems to adjoining properties. I have identified one such property, which has been brought to my attention by West End traders.”

Empty premises on Yorkshire Street West in Morecambe. Pictured in 2022. | Google Maps

When asked by Cllr Wittaker if “any sources for external funding being explored to address these issues?”, Councillor Bottoms replied: “There is very little external funding at the moment for commercial properties. Sometimes, funding is available to bring residential properties back in to use but there’s not much for commercial sites. Some of these properties do have the potential to become residential accommodation and could bring-in council tax, So I will be looking at that.”

Cllr Whitaker then asked: “Has any progress been made in finding-out who the owners are, for example on Yorkshire Street?”

In response, Cllr Bottoms said: “The council uses Land Registry records to identify owners. Difficulties happen when ownership records are incomplete or missing. Where owners are identified, the council has pursued and will pursue enforcement, if it’s expedient, to improve the buildings.”

The MBI member said that a meeting was recently held with Morecambe representatives including the Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) group.

This meeting is leading a project to address empty properties, both commercial and residential, and discussing ways to encourage landlords to fill vacant properties and improve them.

Cllr Bottoms also said arts and culture had been used to revitalise other towns and he would welcome input from other Morecambe councillors to consider a plan.

Finally, Clly Whitaker added: “Do you agree that we need to stop the rot and the domino impact of more boarded-up properties which residents are getting really fed up of? We need to prioritise getting boarded-up properties back into use, as business or arts opportunities. Hopefully we can make the West End a good arts hub when the Eden Project arrives?”

Coun Bottoms replied: “Yes, there are lots of ideas and lots of talk at these meetings. But there is no real vision or strategy. That’s what we need to move things forward.. We need positive action, not just words.”