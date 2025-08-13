Tyson Fury reveals he and Paris have got married for the THIRD time

Lancashire boxer Tyson Fury has announced that he and wife Paris have gotten married for an impressive third time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, Morecambe based Tyson celebrated his 37th birthday and spent much of the day reposting the various birthday wishes he had received from fans and loved ones.

The father of seven did not share any of his birthday celebrations to his main feed however, so his fans were surely expecting a big post today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At lunch time, Tyson did indeed post on Instagram at last but much to the surprise of his 6.7 million followers, the post had nothing to do with his birthday and instead was about his and Paris’ clandestine nupitals!

Announcing they had married for the third time, the former heavy weight champion shared a reel featuring various clips from their wedding in the south of France with Bruno Mars track ‘Marry You’ as the backing music.

In the caption, Tyson wrote: “@parisfury1 & i got married again third time lucky, we had the most beautiful day in sof 🇫🇷 it holds alot of special memories for us. 😍🥰❤️🙏”

Tyson Fury and Paris Fury renew their vows in the south of Frane surrounded by their seven children. | @tysonfury on Instagram

The pictures reveal that the pair got married again in the Saint-Martin-Saint-Augustin Church in Nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bride Paris can be seen looking elegant in a midi white lace dress whilst her husband Tyson looks dapper in a complementary off white co-ord shorts set.

The couple are of course joined by their seven children, all dessed equally as smart in off white: Venezuela, 15, Prince John James, 13, Prince Tyson II, eight, Valencia, seven, Prince Adonis Amaziah, six, Athena, three and 22-month-old Prince Rico.

We have shared just two images from the reel above but to see them all visit Tyson’s Instagram post here.

Although he posted the snaps today, it is not yet clear which day of the week they actually remarried.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More I had a massive cry says Lancashire's Zoe Ball as she reveals she was a victim of crime

The cermony marks Tyson and Paris’ third wedding, the couple having first wed in 2008 at S. Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster - where Paris is from - when she was 19 and he 21.

Five years later, they renewed their vows in New York City in April 2013.

Whilst their third marriage has come as somewhat of a surprise, rumours that they were looking to renew their vows have been circulating ever since Tyson’s last retirement announcement.

Asked about it by OK! back in January, Paris said: “I don't want a big ceremony or a big wedding, I'd like something private with just me and him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It'll be nice to reaffirm our vows. If he had his way he'd have it like a circus – a whole Big Fat Gypsy Wedding again! But I think I'll go subtle.”

Well we think you achived just that Paris, congratulations both of you!