Morecambe FC: Video shows massive queue for 25/26 kits as manufacturer says they’re “lost for words”
A video shows a massive queue for Morecambe FC’s 25/26 kits, with the manufacturer saying, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”
A video shows Morecambe FC fans queuing outside The Beach Café on August 5 to buy the team’s new home and away shirts, even though the players may never wear them.
Kit manufacturer Terrace Teamwear said: “Lost for words. Morecambe, that was something magical. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Due to a sell out of core sizes in particular of home shirts, an online pre-order will go live tomorrow [August 6]. We promised fans they would get a shirt, we will make this happen.”
The kits can now also be pre-ordered online.
