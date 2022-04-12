Morecambe Bay safety film warns visitors of dangerous sands
A new safety film has been launched to warn visitors about venturing out on the sands around Morecambe Bay and Silverdale unprepared.
‘Morecambe Bay, Silverdale – Tide Safety’ can be seen via YouTube.
It is also being placed on tourist websites connected with the Silverdale area.
The video has been funded from the Welcome Back European Regional Development Fund and HM Government, administered by Lancaster City Council.
The safety film resulted from an approach by Silverdale Parish Council to Lancaster City Council.
Last year alone, over 20 incidents occurred in the Silverdale area of Morecambe Bay with visitors stuck in quicksand or stranded by the tide on sandbanks.
Mike Fletcher, Chair of Silverdale Parish Council said: “The sands in Morecambe Bay can be inviting but the tide can race in and surround you in minutes. Always find out when the tide is due and judge timings from Heysham and Morecambe."