Police have arrested more youths in relation to incidents of violent disorder in Preston city centre over the weekend.

Officerswere called to Fishergate and Avenham Park on Saturday and Sunday following reports of youths causing issues in the areas.

Yesterday (Monday December 9) police arrested a 14 year old boy in relation to the issues over the weekend.

Police said today: “Since then (yesterday), we have arrested three other boys, a 16-year-old and two 12 years olds.

“All four have been questioned on suspicion of violent disorder and have been bailed.

“Three girls, aged 17, 15 and 14, arrested on suspicion of assault have also been bailed whilst enquiries continue.”

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Preston Dave Byrne said: “Anti-social behaviour can have a lasting impact on people’s lives and can really affect how safe they feel in their own neighbourhood.

“It is not welcome in any area of Preston.”“There will be an increased police presence in the City Centre over the coming days and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that people feel safe when they come and visit our town.”