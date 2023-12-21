The new Longridge branch is an exciting venture for franchise partner Saad Hussain Usmani, who is enrolled on the Domino’s Homegrown Heroes programme.

The owner of Domino’s latest store in Longridge has created 25 new jobs in the area.

Jobs at the Berry Lane takeaway included pizza chefs, in store team members and delivery drivers.

The new Longridge branch is an exciting venture for franchise partner Saad Hussain Usmani, who is enrolled on the Domino’s Homegrown Heroes programme. The programme offers current and former Domino’s employees the opportunity to own a Domino’s store and become part of its franchisee system.

Saad started his career with Domino’s four days after arriving in the UK from Pakistan in 2011, working at the London Leyton store as a pizza maker. From there he became a rising star within Domino’s, quickly working his way through the ranks to become Group Operations Manager, overseeing six stores across London. Inspired by fellow Homegrown Hero, Kirat Toor, Saad decided his next challenge was to become a franchise partner of Domino’s and own his own store in Longridge.

Saad Hussain Usmani, Franchise Partner of Domino’s Longridge store said: “It has been an extremely proud moment for me opening my first store with Domino’s. My journey with Domino’s over the past 13 years has been filled with so many amazing moments, and I am very excited for this new chapter.

The new Longridge branch is an exciting venture for franchise partner Saad Hussain Usmani and his team

“We are very thankful to the kind support from the Longridge community and look forward to supporting them wherever we can. We have already recruited some fantastic members of the community and are still on the lookout for delivery drivers.”

More than 90% of Domino’s store managers and area managers started out as a delivery driver or a pizza maker. Anyone interested in earning some ‘dough’ while delivering pizza, then the Longridge store may have the perfect job for you.