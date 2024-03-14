Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers carried out two warrants in Liverpool on Tuesday morning (March 12).

A 63-year-old woman from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit Murder. She was interviewed and later bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool was also arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Supply and Money Laundering and was released under investigation.

Two other people, a man aged 54 and a woman aged 51, from Liverpool were arrested on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Supply and later released under investigation. While this warrant was conducted by officers investigating Lenny’s murder the arrests are not directly related.

More arrests have been made by detectives looking into the murder of Lenny Scott (pictured).

Lancashire Police launched a murder investigation after Lenny was shot outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale on Thursday, 8th February.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Lenny, from Prescot, sadly died later in hospital.

His funeral took place in Rainford on Monday (March 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Our thoughts remain with his loved ones, and they continue to be supported by trained officers.

"A dedicated team of detectives and staff are continuing their relentless hunt for Lenny’s killers."

There have been four previous arrests- all from Liverpool – as part of our investigation. A 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder, a 37-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are all on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Lancashire Police added: "We have a large investigation team assigned to this case, who are carrying out enquiries throughout the North-West to identify all those involved in Lenny’s murder and bring them to justice. We have looked through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage as we piece together a full picture of what happened in the hours, days and weeks before and after Lenny’s murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From our ongoing enquiries we now know the gunman left the murder scene outside the gym on Peel Road on an e-bike and headed towards Digmoor in Skelmersdale and then onto Upholland.

"We would continue to ask for people to come forward with CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage.

"You can call us on 101 quoting log 1155 of 9th February or submit information or footage here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020124L01-PO1