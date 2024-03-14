Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 10:16pm on Monday, Lancashire Fire and Rescue service confirmed that eight fire engines, an Aerial Ladder Platform, Command Unit and Water Bowser, were in attendance at a commercial building on Longsight Road in Clayton-le-Dale where 40 tonnes of hay were "well alight".

Yesterday, Mrs Dowsons Farm in Clayton-le-Dale confirmed the fire took place in one of their barns, describing it as “one of the toughest days in the farm's long history.”

A fire broke out in one of the barns at Mrs Dowsons Farm on Monday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm, which hosts popular ‘lambing live’ events each year, explained that their farmers called emergency services after nearly 40 tonnes of straw bales, used for bedding animals, caught fire late Monday evening.

Animals in nearby buildings were evacuated into fields away as firefighters and the farmers tackled the blaze.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two jets and two ground monitors to bring the fire under control, whilst farm tractors were used to pull apart the stacks of straw bales away from the barns and buildings to be extinguished.

Animals had to be were evacuated from Mrs Dowsons as firefighters brought the blaze under control

In a statement, the managers of Mrs Dowsons Farm wrote: "Yesterday was one of the toughest days in the farm's long history. The remarkable efforts from our family, farm team and the emergency services meant the fire was extinguished as quickly as possible. Farmers were able to evacuate lambs from the Lambing Live barn as well as the farm's own dairy herd to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work now begins on rebuilding animal pens and barns at the rear of the working farm as well as relocating some of the 'Lambing Live' event which opened on the 9th March and runs until 19th May '24.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but we will be working to investigate over the coming days and weeks. We would again, like to thank the emergency services for their swift response. "

Read More Lancashire Police appeal for information as crash on the M65 leaves a woman with serious injuries

Mrs Dowsons Farm added that they believed the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion.

A spokesperson explained: “Spontaneous combustion in bales is a phenomenon that means they can ignite without an external heat source.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Moisture content is the main factor that causes hay and straw to spontaneously combust.

"Hay fires are more common than straw fires, for reasons involving the type of forage, the moisture content in the stored forage, and heat production.”