Blackpool’s rooftops are coming alive in a way you've never seen before - as an invasion of monsters takes over the town.

Monsters have started to invade Blackpool | nw

From Monday 28 October to Sunday 3 November, prepare for an epic invasion as 10 giant inflatable monsters take over the town’s skyline.

The incredible inflatables, created by the world-renowned Designs In Air, have been showcased at events like Glastonbury and the Olympics, but now it’s Blackpool’s turn to host these unique creatures.

Your mission? Hunt them down! Explore the town, spot the hilarious, larger-than-life monsters, and enjoy this spectacular trail for all ages.

View and download the Monster Hunt map here, or grab one at the Tourist Information Centre, right across from The Blackpool Tower. Stay tuned—the monsters are invading, and they’re waiting for you to find them!