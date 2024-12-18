A sleek, modern mosque could soon replace one operating out of an old pub, if plans are given the green light.

Leaders at Jamia Syeda Fatima Al-Zahra permission to demolish the current mosque at 31 Bank Lane, Blackburn - formerly the Crescent pub - and replace it with a new build that is a “more luxurious F1 place of worship”.

In a planning statement, agent Munshi and Partners state it would be a “rejuvenation of the existing place of worship” that is “influenced by the Modernist architectural paradigm, exemplified by sleek lines, open layouts, expansive windows, and modern materials such as steel, glass, and concrete.”

The design, shown in a series of drawings and CAD designs, shows articulated clean lines, porches, columns, and asymmetry and angular forms.

Munshi and Partners/BWD

The agent adds: “The proposed development at Bank Lane stands as a model of architectural innovation and meticulous planning, harmoniously integrating with its context on multiple levels. The proposal involves demolishing the existing structure to create a more luxurious F1 place of worship, enhancing accommodation while adhering to the BB1 policies' structural and aesthetic guidelines.”

The current mosque in Bank Lane, Blackburn | google

They add: “The project addresses the demonstrated need for worship sector revitalisation within the area, aligning with community standards of high spiritual quality. This timing is ideal for enhancing and matching the esteemed living standards expected within the community.

Materials proposed include stone, Dekton, slate and aluminium windows.

According to a Travel Plan submitted to ther council, the Mosque is intended to provide local ‘satellite’ prayer and teaching facilities to the main mosques in the Borough. It states: “The preference of most worshipers is to undertake the main prayers such as the Friday prayers at larger more central mosques with the smaller satellite mosques primarily providing facilities for the daily five time prayers for those who choose to pray regularly in a congregation. The larger central mosques may not be convenient to access five times a day.

“Due to work and family commitments most Muslims may struggle to visit the satellite mosque for the five daily prayers and instead pray at home. This facility will also provide for children’s afterschool religious educational classes. These will be children from the local community.”

Most visitors to the development are expected to live locally and within walking distance of the development. The proposed primary vehicular and pedestrian access is off Bank Lane with a secondary pedestrian only access proposed off Shadsworth Road, both streets have a speed limit of 30mph.

It is proposed that there would be provision for 16 visitor and six staff car parking spaces, including three disabled spaces. A further 15 cars can be accommodated when stacked in the car park aisle.