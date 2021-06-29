Missing teenager, 16, last seen three days ago believed to be in Burnley

A missing teenager from Greater Manchester is now believed to be in east Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:28 am
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:30 am

Shaun Berry, from Bury, has not been seen since June 26.

The 16-year-old - who is believed to be in Burnley - is described as a white male, 5ft 7in tall, of slum build with dark brown curly hair.

He has blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.

Shaun Berry (pictured) is described as a white male, 5ft 7in tall, of slum build with dark brown curly hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

If you have any information about Shaun's whereabouts, call 101 quoting LC-20210627-1462.

For immediate sightings call 999.

