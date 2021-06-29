Concerns growing for welfare of Padiham man, 54, who has been missing for three days

Edward Pearson was last seen in the Burnley Road area on Saturday morning (June 26).

The 54-year-old is described as a short male, of slim build with dark hair.

Edward, who is also known by the name 'Scouse Terry', was last seen wearing a flat cap, a dark coat and light blue jeans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward Pearson (pictured) is described as a short male, of slim build with dark hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He usually carries a black man bag.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are now concerned for Edward's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

"If you have seen Edward or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20210627-0825."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.