Concerns growing for welfare of Padiham man, 54, who has been missing for three days
An appeal has been launched to find a 54-year-old man from Padiham who was last seen three days ago.
Edward Pearson was last seen in the Burnley Road area on Saturday morning (June 26).
The 54-year-old is described as a short male, of slim build with dark hair.
Edward, who is also known by the name 'Scouse Terry', was last seen wearing a flat cap, a dark coat and light blue jeans.
He usually carries a black man bag.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are now concerned for Edward's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.
"If you have seen Edward or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20210627-0825."
