Missing teenage boy, 17, last seen three days ago has links to Lancashire

A missing teenage boy, 17, who was was last seen three days ago has links to Lancashire.

Myles Illingworth, 17, from Shipley in West Yorkshire, was reported missing on Thursday evening at around 7.50pm.

His family and police say they are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Myles Illingworth, 17, from Shipley in West Yorkshire, was reported missing on July 10 | West Yorkshire Police

Myles is described as a white male, around 6ftin tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a plain light grey tracksuit and a green jacket.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that Myles is known to have connections in Lancashire, and are urging residents in the region to report any sightings or information that could help locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1740 of 10 July, or use the live chat service at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.