South Ribble Police have issued an update on a high risk missing 17-year-old girl.

Yesterday they issued a high risk missing persons appeal to locate Eleanor Sumner, 17, believed to have been last seen in the area of New Longton close to Howick Cross Lane.

Eleanor Sumner has been found 'safe and well'.

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “Yesterday we asked for your help to find Eleanor, 17, who was missing from the New Longton area.

“To update you, she has been found safe and well.