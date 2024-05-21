Missing high risk teenager Eleanor Sumner last seen in New Longton area found 'safe and well'
Yesterday they issued a high risk missing persons appeal to locate Eleanor Sumner, 17, believed to have been last seen in the area of New Longton close to Howick Cross Lane.
Earlier today they thanked the public for their help and that she had been found 'safe and well'.
A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “Yesterday we asked for your help to find Eleanor, 17, who was missing from the New Longton area.
