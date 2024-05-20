Police issue urgent appeal to find high risk missing 17-year-old girl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Ribble Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a high risk missing 17-year-old girl.

They are asking for the public’s help in locating Eleanor Sumner believed to have been last seen in the area of New Longton.

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “HIGH RISK MISSING PERSON APPEAL.

“We are appealing for the whereabouts or any information on where we could locate a missing female Eleanor Sumner. Age 17 years.

“We believe she was last seen in the area of New Longton close to Howick Cross Lane.”