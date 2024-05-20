Police issue urgent appeal to find high risk missing 17-year-old girl

By Emma Downey
Published 20th May 2024, 11:18 BST
South Ribble Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a high risk missing 17-year-old girl.

They are asking for the public’s help in locating Eleanor Sumner believed to have been last seen in the area of New Longton.

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “HIGH RISK MISSING PERSON APPEAL.

“We are appealing for the whereabouts or any information on where we could locate a missing female Eleanor Sumner. Age 17 years.

“We believe she was last seen in the area of New Longton close to Howick Cross Lane.”

Anyone with any information should ring 101 quoting log LC-20240520-0188.

