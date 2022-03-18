Missing Halifax man, 50, last seen five days ago ‘potentially spotted in Clitheroe’

A Halifax man who was reported missing five days ago may have “potentially been spotted in Clitheroe.”

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 18th March 2022, 8:02 pm
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 8:03 pm

Jason King, 50, was reported missing on Sunday, March 13.

He was last sighted on CCTV at Keighley bus station at around 10:30am on Monday, March 14.

Police said they were growing “increasingly concerned” about Jason - who was “potentially spotted in Clitheroe”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, grey trainers, a black hoodie, green parka jacket, and a black cap.

He was also carrying a black and red rucksack.

Anyone with information was asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 1235/14.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

Have you seen Jason King? (Credit: West Yorkshire Police)

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

HalifaxClitheroePoliceCCTVWest Yorkshire Police