Missing Great Harwood girl, 15 found 'safe and well'

Jodie Woods had last been seen in the Grimshaw Street area of Great Harwood at around 8am on Friday, May 28 when the appeal was launched.

Police said they were becoming "very concerned" for the 15-year-old's welfare and posted multiple appeals to help find her.

Today (May 31), officers confirmed she was found "safe and well" in Bradford on Sunday, May 30.

"A huge thanks to everyone who shared our appeal," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

