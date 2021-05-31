Audi flips onto roof after suspected drink-driver crashes in Blackburn

The incident, reported by Lancashire Road Police at 5.24am today (May 31), has been slammed as "utterly selfish, indefensible and absolutely avoidable".

North West Ambulance Service also rushed to the scene in Barbara Castle Way, but no serious injuries were reported.

Officers said the motorists' blood level was at 90mg, ten milligrams over the drink-driving limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is the result of drink driving. Audi driver on Barbara Castle Way, Blackburn puts it on its roof and provides a reading of 90," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"Utterly selfish, indefensible and absolutely avoidable.

"Drink-driving costs lives and they are lucky they aren't seriously injured."

North West Ambulance Service rushed to the scene in Barbara Castle Way, but no serious injuries were reported. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

In a separate incident reported this bank holiday weekend, a woman was arrested and charged for drink-driving after crashing her car near Leyland railway station.

The collision caused the car's airbags to deploy, but police confirmed nobody was seriously injured.

You can look at the shocking image of the aftermath of the collision by clicking HERE.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

Police released shocking images of an Audi on its roof after a suspected drink-driver crashed in Blackburn.