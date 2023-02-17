Christopher Gibson was last seen in the Kings Road area of Tranent at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, February 15.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build, with dark hair and is thought to be wearing a dark puffer jacket.

Christopher is believed to have travelled to the Preston area of Lancashire and may currently be in Manchester.

Christopher Gibson, who was last seen in the Kings Road area of Tranent, may have travelled to Preston (Credit: East Lothian Police)

East Lothian Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts or any possible sightings to come forward.

Chief Insp Jocelyn O'Conner said: “Along with Christopher’s family, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare the more time passes since he was last in contact.