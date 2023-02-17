Missing East Lothian man last seen two days ago may have travelled to Preston
A missing 41-year-old man from Tranent in East Lothian may have travelled to Preston, police said.
Christopher Gibson was last seen in the Kings Road area of Tranent at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, February 15.
He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build, with dark hair and is thought to be wearing a dark puffer jacket.
Christopher is believed to have travelled to the Preston area of Lancashire and may currently be in Manchester.
East Lothian Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts or any possible sightings to come forward.
Chief Insp Jocelyn O'Conner said: “Along with Christopher’s family, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare the more time passes since he was last in contact.
"If you have seen or heard from him, or have information which could assist our efforts, please call police on 101, quoting incident 3004 of Thursday, February 16, 2023."