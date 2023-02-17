Vandals cause around ‘£140,000 worth of damage’ after targeting 20 vehicles at Leyland taxi firm
Around 20 vehicles were targeted by vandals at a taxi firm in Leyland, causing around “£140,000 worth of damage”.
A group of vandals entered the yard at Avacab in Bison Lane and caused significant damage to around 20 vehicles in the early hours of Thursday morning (February 16)
The offenders caused around £140,000 worth of damage, according to police.
Detectives on Friday (February 17) released CCTV images of a number of people they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
“We appreciate that these images aren’t the best quality, but we are confident that someone may be able to identify the people in them and we would ask for those people to contact us,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have any information, call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0134 of February 16.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.