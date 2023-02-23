Missing Chorley girl, 14, believed to have travelled to either Port Talbot or Bridgend in South Wales

Martina Maughan left an address in Chorley and took a taxi to Queensferry in North Wales at around 10pm on Wednesday night (February 22).

The 14-year-old has link to Port Talbot and Bridgend in South Wales and it is believed she might have since travelled to either of those towns.

Martina, who is from Galway in the Republic of Ireland, is approximately 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with long brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Police are asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old Martina Maughan who is missing from Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She has dental braces.

She was last seen wearing a blue vest top, blue shorts and red Balenciaga trainers.

If anyone has information about Martina’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1469 of February 22.

For immediate sightings, call 999.

I want to report someone as missing, what should I do?

If you are concerned about a person and need to report them missing you can do this immediately.

You do NOT have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing.

You can report a person missing by phoning your local police force or by visiting your local police station.

When you report a person missing the police will ask certain questions to gather a full picture of the missing person and their last known whereabouts.

All the information you provide will help the police to search for the missing person, so it is important to provide detailed information.

Once the police have logged the information you will be given a reference number.

It is important to write this reference number down and keep a copy of it.

If there is any information which you forgot to tell the call operator, or if any new information comes to light, you can phone 101 and quote your reference number.

