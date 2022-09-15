News you can trust since 1886
Missing Bamber Bridge man, 23, found ‘safe and well’ following public appeal

A missing man from Bamber Bridge was found following a public appeal launched by Lancashire Police.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 5:10 pm
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 12:47 pm

Benjamin Peter, of Pioneer Close, Bamber Bridge, was reported missing after he disappeared on Wednesday evening (September 14).

Police launched a public appeal to help find the 23-year-old on Thursday (September 15) and urged anyone with information to come forward.

But on Friday (September 16), officers confirmed he had been found “safe and well” earlier in the morning.

“Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

