Missing Bamber Bridge man, 23, found ‘safe and well’ following public appeal

Benjamin Peter, of Pioneer Close, Bamber Bridge, was reported missing after he disappeared on Wednesday evening (September 14).

Police launched a public appeal to help find the 23-year-old on Thursday (September 15) and urged anyone with information to come forward.

But on Friday (September 16), officers confirmed he had been found “safe and well” earlier in the morning.

“Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.