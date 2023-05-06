Missing 15-year-old girl, who travelled from Blackpool to Preston, has been found after two appeals
A 15-year-old girl has finally been found after Lancashire Police isssued two search appeals in 24 hours.
On Friday night (May 5), Lancashire Police asked for the public’s help to find Katie Bashforth, from Wesham, who was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 12.07pm that day.
The police renewed their search appeal today (Saturday, May 6), after they discovered the 15-year-old had boarded a train from Blackpool to Preston on Friday afternoon. They added that Katie had arrived in Preston at 1.21pm and was last seen on CCTV at 10:05pm.
Following the two appeals, Lanacashire Police have now confirmed that Katie has been found.
Posting to Facebook at 4:35pm, Lancashire Police said: “We asked for your help to find Katie, 15, who was missing from Blackpool.
“To update you, we are pleased to say that Katie was found safe and well in Preston this afternoon.
“Thank you to everyone who shared and helped with our appeal, it is very much appreciated.”