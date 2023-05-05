Cristian Piscureanu along with other males befriended the three girls, who were aged between 13 and 15 years, around the European supermarket on Central Drive in Blackpool between March and May 2019.

The men offered the girls cigarettes and drinks and bought them gifts before persuading them to meet up at various locations, including the beach, at night where they would engage in sexual activity with them.

Piscureanu admitted that he knew one of the girls as she lived in the same area and that he and some other males had gone with her to the beach. He also admitted he knew the second girl and had been to the beach with her. He claimed he had heard the third girl's name and that she had come to the park with the other girls. However, he denied that any sexual activity was encouraged nor ever took place.

Cristian Piscureanu

He was found guilty of rape and two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity on Thursday February 2 following a three-day trial at Preston Crown Court.

Today (Friday, May 5), Piscureanu has been sentenced to 10 years and three months imprisonment plus a three year extended licence.

Brett Gerrity, Senior Crown Prosecutor with the North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: "Cristian Piscureanu is a sexual predator who targeted young and impressionable girls. He groomed them with gifts and cigarettes and alcohol in order to abuse them in the most appalling way.

"I would like to thank the three young girls for their immense courage in coming forward and giving evidence at the trial. Thanks to them the jury saw through his lies and today he must now face up to the consequences of committing those offences.